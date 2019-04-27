Thanks to FLS for editorial coverage of climate change
I’m writing to applaud The Free Lance–Star’s analysis and editorial coverage of climate change. Whether wrestling with the tax implications of local solar projects or the relative merits of the Green New Deal, The Free Lance–Star continues to give climate change and its local impacts the coverage it deserves.
Patterns emerge: an acknowledgment of the necessity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to address the root cause of climate change; concerns about the degree to which nationally-driven policies make sense for Spotsylvania County; and uncertainty about the degree to which municipalities should incentivize renewable energy projects.
As local communities wrestle with these decisions, one piece of federal legislation can simplify the decisions of local communities by letting the market, not changing federal policies, decide which energy solutions make the most sense.
By putting a price on carbon pollution and returning the collected revenue as a dividend to households, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and incentivize energy innovation.
Matthew Kralovec
Annandale, Va.