Thank you for the additional child-directed activity pages and extra adult puzzles during this quarantine period. Very much appreciated.

The Sunday and Monday kids’ pages are fun and educational, and I have always looked forward to the Sunday “puzzle page,” particularly Teleword.

Thank you for Dr. Patrick Neustatter’s periodic Second Opinion column. He is a refreshingly honest, straightforward, common-sense writer.

Joan Bergstrom

Unionville

