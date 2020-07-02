Thanks for expanded children’s content
Thank you for the additional child-directed activity pages and extra adult puzzles during this quarantine period. Very much appreciated.
The Sunday and Monday kids’ pages are fun and educational, and I have always looked forward to the Sunday “puzzle page,” particularly Teleword.
Thank you for Dr. Patrick Neustatter’s periodic Second Opinion column. He is a refreshingly honest, straightforward, common-sense writer.
Joan Bergstrom
Unionville
