Thanks for 55-plus health fair at Rowser Building
A 55-plus health fair was recently held by the Virginia Cooperative Extension at the Rowser Building. At the event, I handed out useful information on master gardening and tallied the number of people who came to our table. There were other topics being talked about at other tables, like healthy nutrition, healthcare and many other topics.
I saw a demonstration showing us how to create a salad in a mason jar by adding vegetables, beans, fruits and healthy additions to the salad and then your dressing or just plain oil.
Hopefully this event will be offered again where anyone can learn more about taking care of themselves by eating right, staying active and just doing the best one can.
Anna Victoria Reich
Stafford