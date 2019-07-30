Thanks for help with storm cleanup
I wish to send a grateful thank you to the following people and businesses who came to my aid after a recent storm felled a tree in my yard, partially blocking the road: Grant and Jud Honaker, Sebaston Leblanc, Phillip and Gary Dove, and Joe Rodriguez.
These fine young men saw me and my 80-year-old neighbor struggling to clear the road and not only stopped to help, but came back the next day to clear my yard. I am disabled and on a fixed income, and these wonderful men helped me greatly.
It was also on a Sunday with temperatures in the 90s. I came to find out that they did not work for one company, but different companies and are all friends.
The companies they work for include: HA Dove & Sons, SKS Construction, and M&J Contractors. If you have any work that you need done, please consider these folks as they are deserving of your business.
Kerry Rump
Spotsylvania