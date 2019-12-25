Thanks for help
with Toys for Tots
The Colonial Beach Cruisers car club would like to thank Lenny’s and Ola’s restaurants, BB&T Bank, Deatley Auto Service, Pearson’s Seafood and Gitie’s, with special thanks to O’Reilly Auto Parts in King George, for collecting Toys for Tots.
With their help, we collected over two truckloads and one 6-foot teddy bear.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Gary Eucker
Colonial Beach
