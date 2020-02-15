Thanks for helping make our seed swap event a success!
The Master Gardener Association of the Central Rappahannock Area hosted a very successful National Seed Swap event on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The members give hearty thanks to the local businesses that supported us: Katora Coffee and Agora Downtown Coffee Shop provided great fresh coffee. In addition, Katora Coffee, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Tractor Supply King George provided garden-themed door prizes.
We also thank FLS for posting our Seed Swap article and calendar event listings in the weeks leading up to the event. We saw more than twice as many participants this year than last year.
Photos of this year’s seed swap can be seen on our website: mgacra.org.
We will hold a National Seed Swap event Jan. 30, 2021, at the Rowser Building, 1739 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Stafford. Please check our website later this year for information on seed swapping, speakers and educational activities for all ages. We encourage everyone to put National Seed Swap Day on their calendars!
Tina Will
Communications Chair,
MGACRA
