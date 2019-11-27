Thanks for K.G.’s support of Ronald
McDonald House
A big shout out of thanks to our King George County community for collecting and bringing aluminum drink can tabs to King George High School over the last year. These tabs were taken to the Ronald McDonald House in Richmond. The collection totaled 146 pounds of tabs!
Money earned from this recycling effort funds the House, which provides families of sick children with a place to stay while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital. The House in Richmond on Monument Avenue accepts these can tabs daily.
If you would like to help this effort or continue collecting tabs in our area, please drop off your collection at King George High during the school day, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they will be delivered to the Ronald McDonald House at the end of the school year.
Thank you again for supporting this effort!
Dee Strauss
DECA advisor
and marketing teacher,
King George High School
