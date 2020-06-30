Thanks for holding governor accountable
One of the most important roles played by the press is to hold government officials accountable. The June 24 editorial taking the governor to task on nursing homes [“Northam’s reversal too little, too late”] is in the finest tradition.
No question the governor has a tough job managing the COVID-19 fallout. But that doesn’t mean his actions shouldn’t be examined, both for what it means now, but also lessons learned for the future.
Virginia being a one-party state may have made the legislature seemingly comatose. The media, in general, seems to not want to criticize.
But we citizens deserve an accounting. I, for one, hope the FLS will remain vigilant and questioning.
Frank J. Jandrowitz
Locust Grove
