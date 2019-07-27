Thanks for listing Trump’s many accomplishments
John Powell’s letter to the editor [“Hatred of Trump is unreasonable,” July 21] was a breath of fresh air. Thank you so much for writing and reminding us of all the huge accomplishments President Trump has achieved.
This president is working so hard for us (folks seem to have forgotten he does not receive a salary), namely keeping us at peace and increasing the employment rate.
But let the man have one slip of the tongue and he is condemned, and the firing squad returns. I do not understand what more folks want.
Betty Whiteaker
Stafford