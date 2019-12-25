Thanks for making me think, and remember
Linda J. White’s commentary on Dec. 1 [“How to dispel the darkness inside and out”], offered quite a lot of sage advice for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
I would say she nailed it but for one small place—the last phrase [“most of all children”]—which likely provoked some readers to think of those children on the border insofar as their living conditions and being reunited with their parents.
I will have to admit that my mind traveled to the place that Ms. White recommended not to go. Her commentary was going to be more challenging than what I had originally thought.
Ms. White’s thoughtful commentary helped many to be reminded to be thankful for all the good things in our lives: family, friends and our country, the United States of America. A country that promotes freedom of religion and other sacred liberties that many countries around the world do not have.
And as we do remember our blessings, we can be hopeful that other peoples of the world will eventually share in those blessings as new republics evolve around the world.
The World War II photographs that The Free Lance–Star published on Dec. 16 commemorating the Battle of the Bulge were phenomenal. My father told me stories about his service during WWII, and he was able take his family back to the those same places, i.e., the Ardennes. The photos were definitely on target as to the terrain.
My father always remembered Christmas time at the Ardennes Forest: the deep snow and the turkey leg that he had at Christmastime on the battlefield during the Battle of the Bulge.
Brenda Hamilton Hynson
King George
