Thanks for moving tribute to Day McCall

I’d like to thank Hillary Casey for her poignant tribute to “The Man, the Myth, the Legend” Day McCall [“We need more Days like this,” Letters, Feb. 14].

She captured perfectly the amazing impact one person can have on total strangers through his power of positive energy, infectious enthusiasm and sheer joy emanating from his soul.

He makes my day every time he greets me at Costco. He is truly a gift to us all as an example of how to live life!

Charles Ostlund

Locust Grove

