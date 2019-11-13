Thanks to city
for new bathroom
at Kenmore Park
A couple of months ago, as the summer heat was loosening its tight grip on our region, I took our 4-year-old grandson to Kenmore Park. What fun we had, running up the hill, sliding and swinging on the equipment, and making a fort of pine straw.
Then the dreaded words came out of his mouth: “Nana, I have to go to the bathroom.”
We headed to the two port-a-potties. Going into one, it was worse than I had imagined. Jacques gasped in horror. I told him, “Let’s go into the other one. It is much nicer, but it is a secret one. You have to keep your eyes closed to use it.”
I guided him into the identical chamber. My sweet grandson kept his eyes closed, saying “This is a special port-a-potty.” Stifling my laughter, we left and rejoined the fresh air and exciting adventures awaiting us in the park.
We recently had a granddaughter spend the night, and of course, she wanted to go to Kenmore Park. I had seen activity involving gravel, piping, a large shed and beautiful landscaping going on. I said I had a surprise for her.
She saw the outbuilding and asked breathlessly, “Is it a BATHROOM?” With all the joy of childhood, she ran and checked it out. “Oh, it smells nice and new,” she said.
Thank you, City of Fredericksburg, for making a city treasure even more special and people friendly!
Julie Kay
Fredericksburg
