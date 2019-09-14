Thanks for
sponsoring Stuart/Rashid debate
Much thanks to The Free Lance–Star for being one of the sponsors that hosted the Stuart/Rashid event on the beautiful University of Mary Washington Stafford campus.
Being a newly registered voter who now resides in Stafford County, I had voted absentee in my prior state of New York the first two years of my residency here. As a new resident, I subscribed to The Free Lance–Star to better inform myself of the daily happenings of my new community.
Having served 12 years as an elected member of my local school board in Syracuse, as well as board president, reading the daily newspaper would help to guide my decision making on the candidates and political issues impacting my newly beloved community of Stafford.
This November will be my first opportunity to vote in the state and local elections. I am very thankful for the efforts of The Free Lance–Star, the UMW Student Organization, and the League of Women Voters that I could attend an event that allowed a face-to-face dialogue among the state senate candidates that I could view firsthand.
Most compelling, for me, was state Senate candidate Qasim Rashid. He presented a very persuasive argument for a people-centered approach to public service.
Once he stated he had met with key local officials that included the police, fire and first responders, which helped him shape the direction/action he would take to shape public policy if elected.
I understood firsthand the importance of these words. In my opinion, being a successful elected official requires that you draw/build consensus from the start. This strategy appeared lacking with the present incumbent.
Perhaps this is why many of the bills he authored over his 12 years of service ultimately failed.
Paulette Johnson
Stafford
