Thanks for Stafford High School graduation

Regarding the article “Send-off for grads is ‘bittersweet’ moment” [June 22], I just want to thank the Stafford High School staff involved in the four days of graduation ceremonies for providing a relatively safe graduation for the Class of 2020.

The small numbers of people present at any one time helped to make it as safe as possible. Thanks for deciding to do this and for executing so well.

Tom Larus

Stafford

Tags

Load comments