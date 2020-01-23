Thanks for supporting Wreaths Across America
Over the last five years, I have been involved in Wreaths Across America through Cub Scout Pack 170. Each year we were asked to get donations and sponsors to help fund laying wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans in Quantico National Cemetery.
Over the years, my neighborhood and community have supported me in this endeavor. I’ve met many different people, but they shared a willingness to help out. They gave me advice to stay in Scouts and get my Eagle, and complimented me on my sales pitch.
They often told me stories about the loved ones they have at the cemetery or who were still serving. I even learned that my neighbor’s father is buried in Quantico.
These interactions all really impacted me and made me a better person. However, actually laying the wreaths at Quantico made an even stronger impression. It was really amazing to see almost all the graves with a wreath on them. It made me realize how many men and women have fought for us, and that even after they’re gone, they’re still remembered and admired.
I want to thank my community for supporting me with my duty to my country and the Wreaths Across America Program.
Jackson Valasko
Spotsylvania
