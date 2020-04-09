Thanks for solid, uplifting coverage of virus crisis
Thank you to all Free Lance–Star editors, writers, shop production and delivery teams! Your fact-based and “hope over tragedy” daily coverage since the onset of COVID-19 has been a source of great encouragement, alert-preparedness and calm in our community.
Daily, you have provided solid ready reference to Rappahannock Regional Health (and national and world) COVID news under Dr. Donald Stern’s expert leadership. This has included prevention guidance (Stay home, all!) and the laudable treatment preparations and care at Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
God bless all our health care givers, grocery and drug store workers.
You have also shed light on the quiet heroism of many in our community, including PPE “mask sewing teams.” One kind act we would add here in Spotswood Estates is that of a couple who is growing a garden at the front of their yard so four elderly neighbors can harvest what they need.
Amazing is the only word for the kindness, care and WW II-type patriotism we are witnessing here in Virginia and, beyond our borders, around the world. There is a deep but tacit recognition that we are all one family in this together.
Reading and listening to large doses of partisan-laced national news can disturb our peace these days. FLS covers what we need to know with insightful, even-handed, and fact-based coverage. Thank you for your caring and timely coverage each day, helping us all to navigate this crisis together as neighbors.
David L. Caprara
Spotsylvania
