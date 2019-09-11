Thanks for turning in my ring!

It’s good to be reminded now and again how honest and helpful most people are.

I lost my Marine Corps ring a couple of days ago. I thought it would not be found and if it were, that person would keep it.

Hesitantly, I retraced my steps the next day. I inquired at Aldi’s on Warrenton Road. The young woman there asked me to describe it. I did, and she said, “OK” and took off. I followed her to the office, and she produced my ring.

Boy, was I shocked!

So astounded, that I neglected to ask who found my ring and turned it in.

If you are that wonderful person and are reading this—many thanks! I will make a donation to a military charity in your honor to celebrate your honesty.

Ray Davis Sr.

Stafford

