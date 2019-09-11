Thanks for turning in my ring!
It’s good to be reminded now and again how honest and helpful most people are.
I lost my Marine Corps ring a couple of days ago. I thought it would not be found and if it were, that person would keep it.
Hesitantly, I retraced my steps the next day. I inquired at Aldi’s on Warrenton Road. The young woman there asked me to describe it. I did, and she said, “OK” and took off. I followed her to the office, and she produced my ring.
Boy, was I shocked!
So astounded, that I neglected to ask who found my ring and turned it in.
If you are that wonderful person and are reading this—many thanks! I will make a donation to a military charity in your honor to celebrate your honesty.
Ray Davis Sr.
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.