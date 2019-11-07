Thanks to those behind a wonderful Stafford Fair
The Stafford County Fair, held Oct.18–20, was a wonderful, free family event. There was something for everyone. I’m glad I went.
There were many vendors, several food concessions, rides, farm animals to pet, arts and crafts, home-making entries and competitive events to thrill spectators.
Many thanks are due to Gordon Shelton for his vision and efforts to reconnect Stafford County with its agricultural past. Thank you, too, to the Silver Companies for donating the space at Cannon Ridge.
Last but not least, thank yous are in order for the many volunteers who donated their time and organizational expertise.
Watch for the fair next year. I’m sure it will be even bigger and better.
Linda Warshaw
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.