Thanks to those behind a wonderful Stafford Fair

The Stafford County Fair, held Oct.18–20, was a wonderful, free family event. There was something for everyone. I’m glad I went.

There were many vendors, several food concessions, rides, farm animals to pet, arts and crafts, home-making entries and competitive events to thrill spectators.

Many thanks are due to Gordon Shelton for his vision and efforts to reconnect Stafford County with its agricultural past. Thank you, too, to the Silver Companies for donating the space at Cannon Ridge.

Last but not least, thank yous are in order for the many volunteers who donated their time and organizational expertise.

Watch for the fair next year. I’m sure it will be even bigger and better.

Linda Warshaw

Stafford

