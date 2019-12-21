Thanks for random act of kindness

I would like to thank the lady in the armed forces who paid for my salad at the Chick-fil-A drive-through in Stafford County around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.

When I got up to the pay window, the cashier told me the lady in front of me had just paid for my meal. I was surprised, so I beeped at her and waved as a sign of thanks.

I would like to thank you for the service that you do to help keep America strong! I sure do hope we meet again. And I hope that you read “Letters to the Editor” in the Free Lance-Star and hopefully will see my letter of thanks.

Have a nice day, whoever you are!

Anna Victoria Reich

Stafford

