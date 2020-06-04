Thanks to deputies
for rolling parades
I would like to thank the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Department for their community participation, with deputies performing a rolling parade for county resident events such as birthday parties when they are not otherwise on call.
This was recently done and enjoyed by all, even the people passing by.
During this time of the stay-at-home order, this is a welcome diversion organized by your local law enforcment.
Spotsylvania Strong!
Cathy Levay
Spotsylvania
