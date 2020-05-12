Thanks to doctor, nurses at MWH

I would like to thank the nurses on the fifth floor of Mary Washington Hospital. On April 20, I had kidney surgery and was hospitalized for several days. With no immediate family members around, I was extremely grateful for the care I was given.

I would particularly like to thank Fran and Joan for treating me like family. And I thank Joan for the walks around the hallways which she referred to as “walking in the park.” She made me laugh during some difficult moments.

I would also like to thank an outstanding physician from Fredericksburg Urology, Dr. Frank Hill. His level of care and compassion for my overall health was second to none.

I have great gratitude and thankfulness to Mary Washington Hospital health care professionals and Dr. Hill for their outstanding care, even during a time of crisis.

Joe Hughes

Spotsylvania

