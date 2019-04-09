Thanks to FLS for covering March for Life in Richmond
Thank you for publishing the article about Virginia’s first March for Life held in Richmond on April 3. I was pleased to see the photo of the marchers on the front page of The Free Lance–Star.
I want to also express my thanks to the Paul Stefan Foundation for sponsoring a preview showing of the movie “Unplanned” at the Regal Theatre in Fredericksburg on March 28. The movie is based on the true life story of Abby Johnson, former director of a Planned Parenthood facility, and portrays her conversion of heart with respect to the sanctity of life, especially the child in the womb.
Whatever your views on this topic, I highly recommend this movie. You will be enlightened!
Corita O’Brien
Spotsylvania