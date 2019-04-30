Thanks to Good Samaritan who returned wallet
My son is 15 years old and like many 15-year-old boys, he has an innate ability to lose things. During this soccer season, he managed to lose a pair of pants within 48 hours of purchase. So as he wanders through this life, he will need the occasional restorer of faith in humanity.
We encountered such an individual recently when he lost his wallet in downtown Fredericksburg. No one is sure where he lost the wallet, but at some point after he got out of the car, it fell out of his pocket and was seemingly lost to history. And, of course, it was not only the Red Sox wallet that was lost, but the important items ensconced within, such as his learner’s permit and his school ID, not to mention $60.
My wife and son scoured the streets of Fredericksburg, retraced their steps and then traced new steps in case the wallet fell out and bounced like rubber instead of leather. Their efforts yielded no wallet, and they returned home defeated, but still searching. No upholstered stone was left unturned.
Then my son checked at the front door, and there lay his wallet with a little note tucked inside. The anonymous note writer said that he/she had found the wallet downtown and brought it back and wished my son a nice day.
Though it is possible that we were on the good Samaritan’s way home, that seems unlikely. What seems more likely is that a person found a wallet in downtown Fredericksburg, opened it, found an address, and delivered the wallet with everything in it to the address and then went about their life.
A life where we did not get to say thank you. So, thank you to that restorer of faith in humankind.
Drew Gallagher
Spotsylvania