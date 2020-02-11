That’s why Americans are so ignorant about politics!

An article in The Free Lance–Star said that a college professor feels that if you want to know what is going on in politics, just listen to the late night comedians [“UMW professor co-authors book on late-night comedy in the age of Donald Trump,” Dec. 28].

I have wondered why the level of ignorance in this country is so high when it comes to politics. I just found out. It is horrifying that educators speak in such a way about a country that offers what America does.

Another thought: Could it be that those who voted for AOC and the Squad were educated by comedians?

Anne J. Holloway

Spotsylvania

