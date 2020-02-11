That’s why Americans are so ignorant about politics!
An article in The Free Lance–Star said that a college professor feels that if you want to know what is going on in politics, just listen to the late night comedians [“UMW professor co-authors book on late-night comedy in the age of Donald Trump,” Dec. 28].
I have wondered why the level of ignorance in this country is so high when it comes to politics. I just found out. It is horrifying that educators speak in such a way about a country that offers what America does.
Another thought: Could it be that those who voted for AOC and the Squad were educated by comedians?
Anne J. Holloway
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.