Don’t worry, the future is still in our hands

We live in uncertain times filled with worry and fear. But the future’s not set in stone. It may look terrifying, unfamiliar and scary, but if that’s how you see the future, it’s due to your steering yourself there.

The reality is that the future is dictated by vision and human will. The future represents whoever is adamantly and aggressively pushing their vision out there through the power of the human will, intellect and spirit.

We have all the tools and pieces within hand’s reach. We have young people willing to work for their community if the job serves a higher purpose and provides a meaningful wage. We have revolutionary technology that allows us to communicate instantly, plus power our economy with the renewable forces of nature. We can create a better tomorrow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time for us all to work together toward creating a brighter future starting here in Fredericksburg and emanating outward to the stars above and beyond.

Fredericksburg is a growing metropolitan area. Do we want it to resemble the corrupt mess that Washington, D.C., has become, or do we want to truly create a city of the future that becomes the envy of the world?

There is no reason why Fredericksburg can’t become a self-sustaining regional economy that grows its food locally, provides power locally through the use of renewable energy, and provides top-notch STEM education for its youth.

The future is coming. The question is what are we going to do with it as a community? We can become a victim of the future, or we can become its master.

Zach Champ

Spotsylvania

