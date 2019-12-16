The #Resistance
is corrupt
The amount of corruption and abject dishonesty in the Democrat Party leadership, its subservient staff, complicit national “news” media, criminal government officials and radical leftist followers is beyond alarming.
Since the election of President Trump, this massive group of “Resisters” has tried every dishonest tool and deception to remove him from office, including their sham impeachment.
Their visceral hatred for Trump is deep and debilitating. These ruthless, self-serving, anti-Constitution individuals care more about themselves than our country. They are interested in one thing: Power.
Resisters in the bloated Washington bureaucracy, the Democrat Party, the ranks of Republican never-Trumpers and entrenched Washington staffs cannot accept the fact that an “outsider” won an election against an inept politician like Hillary Clinton.
Contributing to the anti-Trump hysteria is the fact that self-important tenured career politicians populate our government. The framers envisioned that elected politicians would come from the masses and use their leadership capabilities to guide America to greatness using the framework of the Constitution. Their terms would be limited before they returned to their former occupations.
We have far too many corrupt career politicians who use their positions to create and solidify their power and wealth, without regard to propriety or their constituents’ wishes.
F.C. Dugan III
Hague
