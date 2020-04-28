Governor, bishop not the right men for the job
In the name of containing the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order prohibiting all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more individuals. As of March 24, the order makes it a crime for more than 10 people to gather in a church to worship, with a fine of up to $2,500, 12 months in jail, or both for violators.
To stay within the Northam “law,” the Arlington Diocese required pastors to celebrate Mass alone and restricted parishioners to a virtual observance online. This meant that no one except the priest celebrating the Mass received communion on Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the year for Catholics, or anytime since.
It didn’t have to be that way. In the Florida Diocese of Venice, the bishop authorized Ave Maria Parish to distribute communion in the parking lot of the church after Mass. The pavement was marked with lines 6 feet apart to stay within social distancing guidelines.
The First Amendment prohibits Congress from making any law prohibiting the free exercise of religion. A governor is not a member of Congress, but as an executive, a governor has no legal authority to create law.
So freedom of religion guaranteed by the Constitution was trampled on by our governor and our local bishop, who rolled over and said that was OK. It is not.
It is time for Bishop Michael Burbidge to stop being a sheep following the herd mentality of the state and begin shepherding his flock. Northam’s order must be challenged through civil disobedience or in the courts.
Until Gov. Northam allows public worship and Bishop Burbidge finds a way to give communion to the faithful, neither man is the right man at the right time for the right job.
Roman J. Marciniak Jr.
Spotsylvania
