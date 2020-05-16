There is hope and life even after a great loss
A number of people, out of hopelessness and fear, are reportedly considering suicide during these challenging times. If you’re overwhelmed with worry and despair, this letter is to you.
My parents went bankrupt when I was 16 years old. It was profoundly humiliating to go from being upper-middle class to being evicted. To go from shopping anywhere I wanted to shopping at thrift stores. To go from watching my mother write a check for a shopping cart full of groceries to checking pockets and under sofa cushions for spare change.
The stripping away of those things that constructed my “image,” as immature as it was, was incredibly painful. I call it “being taken down to the studs.” Yet as difficult as it was, it was in that pit of despair where I found Jesus, or better said, where Jesus found me. That torturous experience changed my life completely, and there isn’t one thing about it I regret or would take back.
Twenty-six years ago, my husband nearly died of a ruptured appendix. We had three small children, and I was pregnant with our fourth. I was the only one able to care for my husband (who was unable to work for six months), our children and our homestead. I knew what it was like to lose everything, so in many ways I was better prepared to walk through “the valley of the shadow of death” again, because this time I had been walking with Jesus for decades, and my hope, confidence and trust in Him was greater than ever.
All of this is to say that you’re going to be OK; everything is going to work out. There’s new life after loss. Don’t be ashamed to ask for help. And don’t hesitate to call upon Jesus.
Catherine Crabill
Irvington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.