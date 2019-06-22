There’s no help for Alzheimer’s patients
Most people are aware how bad Alzheimer’s can affect the patient and their family.
My husband was diagnosed at 54 years of age.
I first took him to the VA since he is a veteran. His neurologist sees him every six months. During that time, the VA missed that he had colon cancer and told me to give him an extra iron pill.
After I had to call 911, Mary Washington Hospital in Stafford found the cancer, gave him a blood transfusion, and thank God they got it all, but left me with a $48,000 bill which the VA refused to pay.
I found a new neurologist who wanted to do experimental brain surgery and put a shunt in my husband’s spine. My answer was no.
I called him when my husband got very agitated, was having hallucinations, and I needed help.
His answer was, “I can’t help him. Call his primary care doctor.”
His primary care doctor said the same thing.
I have called the Alzheimer’s Association numerous times. They offer a chance to talk about the situation, brochures and the names of state mental homes. That’s all.
I have still not received help from anyone.
Unfortunately, I had to get an emergency custody order to get my husband medical attention. You see, if the patient can say no medical help, then it’s their civil right not to go for treatment.
There is absolutely no help for Alzheimer’s patients anywhere unless you are wealthy. God help them, because God is the only one who will.
I pray that no one in your family or your friends are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s because you are on your own. It’s the hardest job you will ever have, and it’s a crying shame.
No one cares and there is no cure, so they are simply ignored.
Terry Falvey
King George