These heroes will never be forgotten
In this year of COVID-19, let us remember the brave men and women we knew on Memorial Day, including my father, John H. Clatterbuck, U.S. Navy, who served in the Atlantic and Pacific theaters in WWll. And my father-in-law, Cecil F. Weaver, U.S. Army Air Force, who flew on B-17s and was a POW in Nazi Germany.
William R. Jagdman, U.S. Army, was a staff sergeant in Panama during the Korean War, and a lieutenant colonel in the Virginia Defense Force in the 1980s and ’90s.
Edward I. Reich was wounded in the Pacific as a young sergeant in the Marine Corps. He later served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as a senior non-commissioned officer in the Army Reserve. As a command sergeant major in the Virginia Defense Force, he taught me how to be a non-commissioned officer.
Arlington Cemetery is where Andy Stevens now lies. He was a 29-year veteran of the U.S. Army and a Gulf War veteran, and later a deputy sheriff and a command sergeant major in the Virginia Defense Force.
Which brings me to 2nd Lt. Leonard Cowherd, U.S. Army. When he was an 8-year-old boy, I coached him and his twin, Charles, in Little League. Len had little natural athletic ability, but he was a coach’s dream. He listened to every word I and Reuben Taylor told him. Within a short time, he was amazing us and the league with his outstanding play. He inspired the more talented kids to play even better.
Tragically, Cowherd was killed in Iraq. He and the others are always in my heart, never to be forgotten! I thank God that men like these lived, and that I had the honor of knowing them.
John Clatterbuck
Culpeper
