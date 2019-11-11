Thomas Pendergraft will be missed
With the recent passing of Thomas Pendergraft, the Navy and the country lost a good man.
Tom provided technical leadership to the Dahlgren Laboratory for five years that were characterized by competence, courage, imagination and integrity. He had the competence and imagination to know what needed to be done, the courage to do it and the integrity to do what was right, whether it was popular or not.
He will be missed.
Jim Colvard
King George
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.