Thomas Pendergraft will be missed

With the recent passing of Thomas Pendergraft, the Navy and the country lost a good man.

Tom provided technical leadership to the Dahlgren Laboratory for five years that were characterized by competence, courage, imagination and integrity. He had the competence and imagination to know what needed to be done, the courage to do it and the integrity to do what was right, whether it was popular or not.

He will be missed.

Jim Colvard

King George

