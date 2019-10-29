Henry Thomassen will ‘Fairfax’ Stafford County

Henry Thomassen, the challenger in the Stafford County Treasurer’s race, has only lived in Stafford County for just over two years. He has stated that he wants to be elected our treasurer and then start the process of doing away with that job and the commissioner of revenue position.

He wants to take away the citizens’ voice. He wants to build big government and “Fairfax” our Stafford.

I’m not sure how a person who worked for Exxon/Mobile in his previous life can now shift gears and be the conscientious steward of our tax dollars. This sounds like the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” fairytale to me.

No thank you, Henry. I’ll stick with the proven leadership of Laura Rudy. She knows the people of Stafford County.

William Ward

Stafford

