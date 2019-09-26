Those in power
are responsible
for divisiveness
Who is really causing, and fueling, the divisiveness in our country?
I know. Do you?
Ask yourself these questions:
Is it ever acceptable to see our elected officials spew accusations at each other on a daily basis?
Is it ever acceptable to be denied action by our elected officials on issues that face “We the People” on a daily basis?
Is it ever acceptable for our Democratic and Republican elected officials to continue demonstrating personal, political party interests, power and bad behavior over the importance of our nation’s stability, future prosperity and safety, all the while ignoring the voice of the people?
What has happened to our common ground of decency and patriotism?
Our politicians continue trying to maneuver a vote. And we’re afraid of other countries affecting our election process?
I’m proud of my country, but not the politicians who embarrass her!
Sue Silliman
Spotsylvania
