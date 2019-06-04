Thoughts on the tariff controversy
One definition of a tariff is “a tax or duty to be paid on a particular class of imports or exports.” Some may work, some not so.
The country is certainly going through some pains regarding tariffs regardless of which side of the political spectrum you align with.
Given that the intent is for a fairer relationship with our trading partners, perhaps the U.S. policy should be: “Effective 90 days after this publication, the United States will apply tariffs on imported goods exactly equal to tariffs applied by our respective trading partner/country of United States’ exported goods to that country.”
Might be something worth considering.
Jerry Mazza
Spotsylvania