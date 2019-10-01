Three Spotsy supervisors deserve reelection
In 2012 our region was falling rapidly in meeting its growing needs with no real plan or major projects in the pipeline for addressing congestion and safety issues. A project called the Rappahannock River Parkway was promoted as a solution to regional traffic problems despite opposition from affected communities and Spotsylvania County.
Under the leadership of Supervisors Tim McLaughlin, David Ross and Paul Trampe, this project was replaced by real solutions to regional and local transportation problems:
Regional solutions were developed to reduce Interstate 95 congestion: Express lanes were extended with funding to further extend them to U.S. 17, and funding to widen I–95 from six to 12 lanes between US Route 17 and State Route 3, with construction of these projects scheduled to be completed by 2024.
A new VRE station for Spotsylvania was completed. Commuter parking was added to the Gordon Road lot and plans for a commuter lot at Route 1/Commonwealth Drive by 2021 will provide carpooling for Spotsylvania residents.
Actions were taken to reduce Route 3 congestion with signal operational improvements at the interchange with I–95. Funding for several improvements to Harrison Road between Old Plank Road and Gordon Road and at Route 1 was completed, and those at Lafayette Boulevard and Salem Church Road are underway. Funding was obtained to improve Route 1 at Market Street and to widen U.S. 17 between Route 1 and Hospital Boulevard in the vicinity of the I–95 Massaponax interchange.
Tremendous progress has been made to advance regional and local transportation, but there is more to be done.
Let’s keep Tim McLaughlin, David Ross and Paul Trampe in office with their strong leadership, as shown over the past seven years, with your vote on Nov. 5!
Doug Craig
Director, Waverly Village Civic Association
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.