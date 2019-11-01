On Oct. 18, the Stafford NAACP held a candidate forum for school board candidates. In response to a question regarding redistricting, Patricia Healy responded by saying, “I don’t believe in busing. I believe students should go to the school closest to their home…I’m not going to require busing just to change the number in a school.”
If that is Ms. Healy’s belief, it is a new-found one that is inconsistent with her most recent vote in March 2019 and her redistricting vote in 2015. Ms. Healy voted for the elementary redistricting plan that moved students living in Embrey Mill from Winding Creek to Park Ridge Elementary in order to meet the number goals for Winding Creek. In 2015, Ms. Healy voted to bus students who live in neighborhoods off of Route 610 all the way out to Stafford Middle School. Two other middle schools were closer to their homes.
We know because we, along with four other parents, filed a grievance in court against the school board for that very reason. Ms. Healy is seeking her sixth term as a school board member in Stafford County. We hope the citizens of Rock Hill recognize it’s beyond time for a change.
Tracy Downey
Holly Feliciano
Marybeth Ghinea
Stafford
