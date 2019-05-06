Time for younger volunteers to step up
Spring cleaning is upon us, and that’s not only for inside house projects but also for the great outdoors.
Those of us who have alliances with parks and the highway system have had our chances to join in on outdoor projects during April. The Civil War Trust partners with the National Park Service to promote “Park Day,” and VDOT (Adopt-a-Highway) promotes April as a perfect time for a spring cleanup along the roadsides. Earth Month is April.
These programs are popular and have been effective ones. The Adopt-a-Highway program has been in place for almost 40 years. According to VDOT, it is one of the largest volunteer programs out there.
Currently, many of the roadsides’ beautification has practically been left to the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer groups. If that is so, then there is a real need for some serious recruiting for VDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway program.
Many of the volunteer groups in this area are no more. Those members are in their twilight years of life and have health concerns that do not allow them to jump in and out of the roadside ditches to retrieve litter.
Bottom line: it appears that it’s time for a recruiting campaign for stronger and younger bodies to join the Adopt-a-Highway program.
We have local elections upon us, too, so maybe some of the candidates could give a pitch about volunteering and how some groups need more volunteers. Adopt-a-Highway could certainly use the extra help!
Brenda Hamilton Hynson
King George