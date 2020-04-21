Time to get country back to work
We have crossed the 30-day threshold of mandated COVID19 isolation and social distancing. We as a nation are approaching our breaking points: economic, psychological, societal and political.
The USA needs to reopen in some form or fashion, and our federal, state and local leaders need to stop playing politics and let Americans do what they need to do to get back to work and repair the country.
Americans can function and figure this out. The federal, state and local governments need to remove restrictions in a responsible manner and trust the population will do the common sense things to protect themselves and their fellow citizens.
Americans can do anything, even in this pandemic environment. Just give us the opportunity.
David Biacan
Colonial Heights
