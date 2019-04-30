Let's have a throwback election! Just like the founders of this great nation intended. Let's just have two people run for the offices of president and vice-president. Let the winner be The President and the loser The Vice-President. In this way, everyone can be satisfied.
This will create an atmosphere for creating a synthesis to solve problems.
It will also make the vice-president fulfill his responsibilities to the U.S. Constitution as president of the Senate. It will also bring the Senate back to being the deliberative body it was intended to be.
Coalition building would enhance bipartisan relationships and could speed up the legislative process and help create an atmosphere of civility and statesmanship that has been lost. Since all norms have been thrown out with the current presidency, let's Go Forward To The Past.
Bob Smith
Fredericksburg