Time to retire

statues of traitors

It is time the traitors’ flag and statues were retired. The South lost the Civil War 155 years ago. The Confederates were traitors. They were not patriots. They were only fighting to continue to keep their fellow human beings under bondage.

There is no Black race, Hispanic race, Oriental race, Native American race, nor Caucasian race. We are all the same race: Homo Sapiens. If you think you are better than someone because your skin has a different pigmentation than theirs does, you are sadly mistaken.

The Confederate battle flag should be a thing of the past and not flown as if it is something to be proud of. The statues of Jefferson Davis and 13 other Confederate traitors need to be removed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol building immediately.

They were traitors to this country. They do not belong in a place of honor in the Capitol where hundreds of people have to see them every day.

Teach the children the truth about slavery and the Civil War in school, but do not flaunt the 400 years of slavery in the face of the descendants of the people who suffered and were enslaved.

Dawn Napper

Spotsylvania

