Time to stop
wasting water
Anyone living here in Fredericksburg is well aware of how little rain we have had this summer. In fact, I remember reading a piece in this publication that our governor was considering a water emergency for Virginia.
On Oct. 20, I was volunteering at an event at Dixon Park. When I woke up that morning it was raining, and it had been raining a good part of the night before. During my time volunteering, which was most of the day, it was raining the entire time. But even as it poured, I watched the park’s sprinkler system turn on and waste water on fields that were already flooded.
I would also like to point out that the sprinkler system that waters Celebrate Parkway in Stafford County also wastes so much water regardless if whether it is raining or not. I imagine the list could go on and on.
My home sprinkler system has a water monitor which shuts it down when water is not needed. Can this total waste of one of our most vital resources be controlled?
Harold Marciari
Stafford
