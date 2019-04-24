Tobacco-free policies will protect Virginia students
Soon all Virginia youth will be able to breathe easier because of a bill Gov. Ralph Northam signed in February to keep schools 100 percent free from tobacco and e-cigarettes. The bill requires school divisions to adopt “comprehensive” tobacco-free policies.
This new law adds language about use and distribution of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, at all times on school property and tackles what the U.S. Surgeon General calls an epidemic of youth using electronic smoking devices. The increase of products like JUUL threatens a new generation of youth with nicotine addiction, and comprehensive tobacco-free policies are key to keeping Virginia’s youth healthy.
The bill was championed by Y Street, the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth’s teen volunteer program, as part of the 24/7 campaign. This year, I attended a subcommittee hearing along with another Y Street member. At the hearing, we were prepared to speak about the various ways in which we have reached the goals of our campaign. It was with pride that we were able to represent the voices of all Y Street students across Virginia who support this bill.
A 100 percent tobacco- and e-cigarette-free school environment is important because schools should be places where students can effectively learn inside and outside the classroom. As a student, I have witnessed negative effects of tobacco and e-cigarette use. I believe this bill makes positive changes in the school environment and for future generations.
My peers and I are thankful to attend school in a state that values our health and puts our well-being first.
Jessie Wang
King George