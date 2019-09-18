Today’s workers lack a work ethic
When a business displays an opening time, it would be my understanding that workers would be in place ready to start waiting on customers, not getting ready while customers stand there looking at them.
But I have seen this at places like Walmart, doctors’ offices and other business in the area. It’s annoying, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to the upcoming workforce.
When I was growing up, we didn’t have very much.My father worked six and sometimes seven days a week just to pay the bills, with nothing extra. But what I got out of that was a work ethic.
If someone hires you to do a job, they expect you to show up, work for the agreed time frame and for the agreed amount of money, and not call in sick or just not show up because you don’t want to work that day.
I have worked for over 50 years, and it’s sad to see young people struggling in the workplace because parents these days spend more time giving their children everything they want instead of teaching them what they need, and that’s how to develop a work ethic.
However, if the owners of the business don’t have a work ethic, how can we expect the next generation to even care?
Neal Pearce
Stafford
