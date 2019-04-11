Too soon to make judgment about collusion
In reference to the April 7 column by Linda White [“We are all losers in the collusion delusion”], I must admit that she presents an unusual argument.
In her first paragraph, she says, “No collusion was found.” Where did she get this information? No one but Attorney General William Barr has seen the full Mueller report, and his first comments on it were too soon for him to have thoroughly examined the entire report.
I fear that the delusion is most prevalent in the minds of those who do not want to face the possibility that our government can do anything wrong.
I was a Vietnam-era Marine. As Trump would say—Wrong!
Russell Carter
Spotsylvania