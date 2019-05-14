Standard stereotype undermines girls’ achievement
In the May 8 article about elementary school girls winning a competition for the best toy race car, if I read only the first few paragraphs, as many do, I would have learned that the team won the Design competition with their pink and glittery prototype [“Caroline elementary students win big at regional solar car competition”].
Another way to have worded the article would have been to highlight the achievements of winning Overall and Speed, and adding that the girls were able to use a pretty pink and glittery design without compromising the winning characteristics of the car.
Women have been underrepresented in the STEM professions for centuries. If we are to open those professions to talented and bright girls , we must focus on recognizing their brilliance in STEM and not focus on glitter and pink.
Lynne B. Chernin
Fredericksburg