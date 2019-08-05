Traffic solutions in Stafford needed now
I am writing regarding an article in The Free Lance–Star on July 7, titled, “Small businesses to pay price for road expansion” and related matters.
Upon reading this article, I communicated with my supervisor, who provided me with information regarding this plan. I will not go into all the details, but encourage readers to both read the article and visit https://staffordcountyva.gov/1549/Road-Projects to become familiar with this plan.
I have lived in my home off Hope Road since 1983 and have seen traffic problems grow exponentially, with the current situation being a burden on all drivers in the area and untenable.
I asked if the current split signals could be replaced with concurrent signals now or have a deputy direct traffic when it backs up. I was told that these could not be accomplished because concurrent signals would mean that cars turning left would interrupt traffic flow and that deputies could only be used in emergency situations.
We lived many years with left-turning traffic interrupting traffic flow with minimal problems. But now we have a situation that during rush hour and on Saturdays, there is virtually no traffic flow.
Traffic is being routed to Greenbridge Drive, Hope Road and Stafford Avenue by GPS to avoid the backups on Interstate 95 and U.S. 1. I have personally seen Stafford Avenue completely blocked by traffic, with traffic on Hope Road blocking traffic waiting to turn left onto Stafford Avenue.
I live approximately 2 miles from Route 1. During rush hour, it can take me an hour to reach Route 1. It took my neighbor 45 minutes to reach Stafford Elementary School. I am sure there are other horror stories.
We need relief through traffic solutions now, not excuses.
Karen Barnhart
Stafford