Traitors don’t deserve statues
History is recorded and memorialized in records, reference books, documents, archives, journals, newspapers, etc. Monuments and statues are specifically created and publicly displayed to honor people for their extraordinary contributions to society’s ethics, morals and values.
Military and political leaders that attacked and fought against the U.S. to defend slavery do not deserve to be honored in a country that values freedom and liberty.
You will not find statues of Nazis or Wehrmacht officers in Germany. The fact that there are still Confederate statues on public display in America is an appalling artifact of our twisted history of slavery.
The morally corrupted people who fought to maintain and defend the institution of slavery have been remembered in history; they should not be honored for this despicable evil by displaying their statues on public property or by naming public buildings and military bases after them..
What other country in the world honors its wartime enemies with public statues?
Michael Heinzmann
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.