Transpo plan should encourage electric vehicles

According to NOAA and NASA, the 20 warmest years on record have occurred over the past 22 years, indicating a clear trend of global warming directly caused by human-generated greenhouse gas emissions.

One the largest sources of these emissions is cars and trucks, emitting 24 pounds of carbon dioxide for every gallon of gas,or roughly one-fifth of all U.S. emissions per year.

Fortunately, there is a simple alternative: electric vehicles, which produce zero emissions when that electricity comes from renewable sources.

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, has recently proposed an amendment to our area’s Long Range Transportation Plan, which lists all projects scheduled for the next 20 to 30 years. The LTRP must be updated every four years to ensure the plan conforms with air quality standards.

In 2004, the EPA declared that the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, and Stafford County failed to meet the 8-Hour Ozone (1997) National Ambient Air Quality Standards. Since then, this region has been re-classified as a maintenance area for air quality, due to the previous failure to meet national standards for ozone, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide.

Considering that the Fredericksburg region has a history of poor air quality, one would assume that the proposed amendment to the LRTP would include projects aimed at diminishing the abundance of pollutant-producing vehicles.

Despite this, the 2045 LRTP makes no mention of electric vehicles.

For the sake of this region’s air quality, I hope FAMPO will reevaluate its plan and allocate funding to the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and other services that would encourage more widespread use.

Kayli Ottomanelli

Spotsylvania

