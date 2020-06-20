Transpo plan should encourage electric vehicles
According to NOAA and NASA, the 20 warmest years on record have occurred over the past 22 years, indicating a clear trend of global warming directly caused by human-generated greenhouse gas emissions.
One the largest sources of these emissions is cars and trucks, emitting 24 pounds of carbon dioxide for every gallon of gas,or roughly one-fifth of all U.S. emissions per year.
Fortunately, there is a simple alternative: electric vehicles, which produce zero emissions when that electricity comes from renewable sources.
The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, has recently proposed an amendment to our area’s Long Range Transportation Plan, which lists all projects scheduled for the next 20 to 30 years. The LTRP must be updated every four years to ensure the plan conforms with air quality standards.
In 2004, the EPA declared that the City of Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County, and Stafford County failed to meet the 8-Hour Ozone (1997) National Ambient Air Quality Standards. Since then, this region has been re-classified as a maintenance area for air quality, due to the previous failure to meet national standards for ozone, carbon monoxide, particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide.
Considering that the Fredericksburg region has a history of poor air quality, one would assume that the proposed amendment to the LRTP would include projects aimed at diminishing the abundance of pollutant-producing vehicles.
Despite this, the 2045 LRTP makes no mention of electric vehicles.
For the sake of this region’s air quality, I hope FAMPO will reevaluate its plan and allocate funding to the construction of electric vehicle charging stations and other services that would encourage more widespread use.
Kayli Ottomanelli
Spotsylvania
Electric or hydrogen vehicles would help reduce our regions carbon footprint. The question is which one to chose. China is going with Electric they offer $10,000 car subsidies and have nearly 500,000 electric buses. I believe California and South Korea are promoting hydrogen. both have their pro's and cons. It's like in the 80's with Beta and VHS, which one will prevail?
Building a road and trail grid system that connects the dense population centers and the destination location together with the shortest route is effective in reducing emissions.The best way to massively cut back on the carbon footprint in our region is to create a Transportation and trail grid system that will reduce peoples driving time, promote biking, walking and reduce traffic congestion. If this transportation grid reduced just 3 miles of driving time for 25,000 cars it would be equivalent to reducing 75,000 miles per day of driving. At the same time it would reduce traffic congestion for tens of thousands of cars drastically reducing air pollution.
Here's a link to the Road and Trail proposal that will do just that. Over 1,800 supporters have signed petitions in support of a study. Please join us.
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2526080024168630&set=a.2300893086687326&type=3&theater Edit or delete this
“ Fortunately, there is a simple alternative: electric vehicles, which produce zero emissions when that electricity comes from renewable sources.”
There aren’t, and never will be enough renewable sources to charge the massive numbers of batteries (which in and of themselves are environmentally toxic) which would be required to convert our principal method of transportation to electric vehicles. Now if you want to intelligently eliminate emissions, provide 24/7/365 reliable electricity, then let’s expand our nuclear capacity. But we all know saving the planet has nothing to do with climate change alarmism or intelligent choices could have, and would have been made years ago.
And incidentally, the warmest decade on record was the 1930s. It wasn’t until temperature records that were sacrosanct for decades were “adjusted” that recent years became the warmest ever. And of course those claims don’t take into account the well documented climate optimums of the last 10,000 years either, which were even warmer than today.
