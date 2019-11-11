Troops should be protecting our southern border
Regarding your Nov. 6 AP story about the recent murder of American women and children in Sonora, Mexico [“Nine U.S. Mormons killed in drug cartel ambush in Mexico”], I like and respect the Mexican people. When in Mexico, I have found people to be friendly, polite and helpful.
However, drug cartels in effect have taken over the governing of Mexico. This is because we gringos this side of the border buy the mountains of dope the cartels sell us at a massive profit. With the proceeds, the cartels can buy whoever and whatever they want, including persons with power and influence.
To show opposition to the drug cartels can easily get you killed south of the border. Even if you remain quiet, you can be killed in the crossfire. Note that I haven’t even mentioned the MS-13 types.
In the Nov. 6 Wall Street Journal, the president of Mexico has been quoted as saying he wants to “begin a peace process with … crime organizations and adopt models of transitional justice.” Good luck with that, President Lopez Obrador.
What are we doing? We are fighting a long, unwinnable war attempting to “nation-build” in the Middle East. Some might suggest (myself included) that we instead use those troops and others to wipe out the drug trade here and to protect our southern border.
It might even be a blessing to Mexico for us to annex Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua as protectorates so as to bring law and order to those places at least.
Ronald Parsons
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.