Trump abandoned Kurds for Saudis because of money
Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham were both terribly shocked by the president’s decision to abandon the Kurds in Syria. They shouldn’t have been. They have both stood by silently for three years while the president engaged in corrupt self-dealing.
Under the guise of ending the endless wars, we abandoned a brave and reliable ally while simultaneously sending 1,800 American troops to Saudi Arabia. All of this is perfectly logical.
Trump’s businesses have received tens of millions of dollars in the last two decades from the Saudis. Trump has openly bragged about it, particularly in a rally in Alabama in 2015. According to Trump, “They spend $40 million, $50 million. Am I supposed to dislike them? I like them very much!”
He rewarded the Saudis for their patronage by discounting the findings of our own CIA that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman ordered the killing of the journalist Jamal Kashoggi.
So now we abandon the Kurds who are not big real-estate investors and send more troops to an unpopular and devastating conflict on behalf of Saudi Arabia. Trump’s terrible policy decisions and his corruption are two sides of the same coin.
This is the transactional “what can you do for me?” presidency. Doral, Ukraine, Kashoggi, Syria are all the same story.
Edith Min
Fredericksburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Trump lovers could care less. All that counts for them is the high he gives them by attacking anyone they dislike.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.